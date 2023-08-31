'Pallavi Menke Story Was Shot in 2021': Alankrita On Yashica's Fresh Claims

Author Yashica Dutt on Wednesday, 30 August, took to her Instagram and penned a note addressing the backlash she faced after she called out the makers of Made In Heaven 2, wherein she had alleged that certain incidents in episode five of the series, especially Pallavi Menke's character essayed by Radhika Apte, bear a stark resemblance to her life. Following Yashica's allegations, the makers released a statement denying her claims.

The 'Coming Out as Dalit' author has now made fresh claims regarding her conversation with one of the writers and director of the show, Alankrita Shrivastava, which reportedly took place in 2022 in New York. Yashica stated that she had a five-hour conversation with Alankrita, but did not get any clarity regarding her "intentions" behind it.

In response, however, Alankrita has alleged that the shooting for the episode took place a year prior, in 2021.