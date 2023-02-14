MM Keeravani, Shaunak Sen & Others Attend Oscar Nominees Luncheon; See Pics

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019MM Keeravani, Shaunak Sen & Others Attend Oscar Nominees Luncheon; See Pics

The Oscar nominees luncheon was held on 13 February at the Beverly Hilton.
MM Keeravani, Shaunak Sen & Others Attend Oscar Nominees Luncheon

The Oscar nominees luncheon was held on Monday, 13 February at the Beverly Hilton where all the Oscar nominees gathered to celebrate their work. Indian Nominees MM Keeravani, Shaunak Sen and Guneet Monga were also spotted attending the luncheon. 

RRR's Twitter handle went on to share photos of MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose whose song 'Naatu Naatu' has been nominated for the 'Best Song' category.

The team of Guneet Monga's The Elephant Whisperers were present. They have been nominated for the 'Best Documentary Short' category. Gunnet shared some pictures from the event.

Take a look:

All That Breathes' Shaunak Sen was also present during the Oscars luncheon.

Shaunak Sen at the Oscars luncheon. 

Kartiki Gonsalves, one of the makers of The Elephant Whisperers, took to Instagram to share a photo with Tom Cruise, she wrote, "You might just recognise him ….. He loves elephants, Indian food ……. And ….. INDIA !!"

The 95th Oscars will be held on 12 March, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

