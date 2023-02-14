MM Keeravani, Shaunak Sen & Others Attend Oscar Nominees Luncheon; See Pics

MM Keeravani, Shaunak Sen & Others Attend Oscar Nominees Luncheon
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
RRR's Twitter handle went on to share photos of MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose whose song 'Naatu Naatu' has been nominated for the 'Best Song' category.
The team of Guneet Monga's The Elephant Whisperers were present. They have been nominated for the 'Best Documentary Short' category. Gunnet shared some pictures from the event.
Take a look:
All That Breathes' Shaunak Sen was also present during the Oscars luncheon.
Shaunak Sen at the Oscars luncheon.
Kartiki Gonsalves, one of the makers of The Elephant Whisperers, took to Instagram to share a photo with Tom Cruise, she wrote, "You might just recognise him ….. He loves elephants, Indian food ……. And ….. INDIA !!"
The 95th Oscars will be held on 12 March, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
