ONV Academy to Reconsider Award to Vairamuthu Amidst Criticism

The ONV literary award was instituted in the memory of poet ONV Kurup and recognises poets from Malayalam and other languages, and includes a cash prize of Rs. 3,00,000 and a citation. This year's jury consisted of poet Prabha Varma, Malayalam University Vice-Chancellor Anil Vallathol and writer Alankode Leelakrishnan.

Speaking to The Hindu, Gopalakrishnan said, "In normal course, the trust does not intervene in any jury decision. It does not seem that the jury was aware of these allegations. They might have considered only his writings while coming to a decision. Vairamuthu has already been informed about the award. The trust management committee will meet and arrive at a decision on this."

Writer N S Madhavan tweeted, "Adoor is so wrong when he said that ONV award was given to Vairamuthu for his writing and not character. Remember 2018 Nobel for Literature was cancelled because there were #MeToo charges against husband of a jury member. Be sensitive when you deal with arts, please."