Parvathy Criticises ONV Award Jury for Honouring MeToo Accused

For context, she wrote in the caption, "17 women have come out with their stories. We don’t know how many more have been wronged. There seems to be enough whataboutery to continue wronging those who are wronged. Only to uphold the reputation of those in power."

"Nothing is more important than humanity. If you come at me with the art vs artist debate, let me tell you that for me the humanity of the person creating the art is the only thing I’d choose to look at. I can live without the “art” of those who hollow out lives with absolute impunity," she added.

The ONV literary award was instituted in the memory of poet ONV Kurup and recognises poets from Malayalam and other languages. The academy is headed by the filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan, and the jury this year consisted of poet Prabha Varma, Malayalam University Vice-Chancellor Anil Vallathol and writer Alankode Leelakrishnan.