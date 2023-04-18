On KL Rahul's Birthday, 'Wifey' Athiya Shetty Describes Him as a 'Blessing'

Athiya Shetty wishes KL Rahul on his birthday.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Cricketer KL Rahul celebrates his 31st birthday on 18 April. On the special occasion, Athiya Shetty took to Instagram to drop some loved-up pictures with him. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse in January 2023.
Sharing the photos with her fans, Athiya captioned the post, "happiest birthday to my biggest blessing (heart emoji)."
Here, take a look:
Rahul had the most adorable response to Athiya's post. Taking to the comments section, he wrote, "Love you wifey (red heart emoji)."
Earlier in the day, Suniel also took to social media to wish his son-in-law on his birthday. Sharing a pictures from Athiya and Kl Rahul's wedding day, he wrote, "Blessed to have you in our lives …Happy birthday baba @klrahul @athiyashetty."
Here, take a look:
Athiya and KL Rahul were recently spotted at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple, seeking blessings from Lord Shiva, ahead of the Indore Test in Madhya Pradesh.
