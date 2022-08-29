Nude Photoshoot Case: Ranveer Singh Records Statement Before Mumbai Police

Ranveer Singh records his statement before the Mumbai Police.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Ranveer Singh appeared before the Mumbai Police on Monday, 29 August, to record his statement in connection with an FIR registered against him for posting pictures from his nude photoshoot on Instagram, as per a report by The Indian Express. The police had earlier summoned the actor to the station and had given him time till August 30.
The publication quoted a police officer as saying, “The actor appeared before the investigation officer today morning at 7 am and his statement was recorded till 9.30 am. Based on our questionnaire, he has given a handwritten statement to us.”
On 26 July, the Mumbai Police registered an FIR against Ranveer after his photoshoot for New York-based Paper magazine was published. The action came after the president of a city-based NGO lodged a complaint.
The Bajirao Mastaani actor's nude photoshoot for the Paper Magazine, courted controversy after Singh posted them on his social media. The idea behind the shoot was to give a tribute to 70s pop icon Brut Reynolds. Reynolds had also posed nude for one of his shoots for Cosmopolitan Magazine in 1972.
Speaking about it Ranveer had told the publication, "It’s so easy for me to be physically naked, but in some of my performances I’ve been damn f*****g naked. You can see my f*****g soul. How naked is that? That’s being actually naked. I can be naked in front of a thousand people, I don’t give a sh*t. It’s just that they get uncomfortable.”
