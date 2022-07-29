Vidya Balan Speaks in Support of Ranveer Singh's Nude Photoshoot

In a statement given to India Today, Vidya Balan added, "It is pointless, blasphemous to try to curb someone’s freedom of expression. We are all individuals and if you don’t like what the other person is doing, close your eyes. If it is a newspaper or a magazine that you are not liking, shut it."

She further told the publication, "You want to tear it apart, tear it, burn it, do whatever in the confines of your own home or your own space, because you cannot dictate what the other individual should do because then I will have a problem with what you have done and then this is an endless loop."