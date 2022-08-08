Plea Filed Against Ranveer Singh's Nude Photoshoot Seeks Forfeiture of Magazine

In continuation to the report, the petitioner has alleged that Singh's image on the magazine's cover page is nothing but obscene as per public opinion at large. She added that the naked picture of the actor would deprave the mind of the public, especially minors.

Moreover, a representation had also been moved by the same petitioner earlier, before respondents number 1 to 3 (State of West Bengal, Principal Secretary, Department of Information and Cultural Affairs and Electronics and Secretary, Department of Information and Cultural Affairs and Electronics) for blocking public access to the magazine's official website, specifically in West Bengal.