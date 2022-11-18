Noted Punjabi Actor Daljit Kaur Passes Away

As per reports, Daljit had been living with her cousin, Harjinder Singh Khangura in Sudhar, Ludhiana for several years. The actor's health was deteriorating after she moved out of Mumbai. She was suffering from dementia and was in a deep coma for a year, according to her family members.

Daljit had acted in more than 60 Punjabi films, as well as, several Hindi-language films in her career. The actor made her debut in the Punjabi film industry with her 1976 film, Daaj. Some of her best-known work includes, Mamla Garbar Hai, Patola, Putt Jattan De, and Saida Jogan among others.

She took a break from films after she lost her husband, Harminder Singh Deol in a car accident. However, she returned on the silver screens in 2001.