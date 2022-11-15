Veteran Telugu Actor Krishna, Mahesh Babu's Father, Passes Away

Veteran actor Krishna passes away.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Veteran Telugu actor Krishna passed away on 15 November, at a private super-specialty hospital in Hyderabad. He was around 80. The actor was admitted to the hospital on 14 November, following a cardiac arrest and was undergoing his treatment for the same.
Krishna, father of superstar , was receiving care from a multi-disciplinary team of medical professionals at the facility. The actor breathed his last on early Tuesday morning, at 4 am.
Krishna, originally known as Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy, appeared in more than 350 films, and was one of the best actors of his era. Besides acting, he also had a successful career in film production and direction. The actor had also joined Congress as an MP for a brief period in the 1980s. However, he quit politics after the death of former PM Rajiv Gandhi.
Mahesh Babu's mother and Krishna's wife, Indira Devi had passed away earlier in September, this year.
