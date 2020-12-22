Not Trying to Ape Karisma Kapoor in New 'Coolie No 1': Sara

Sara Ali Khan, who stars with Varun Dhawan in the new Coolie No 1, said that she wasn't trying to copy Karisma Kapoor, who starred in the original 1995 film. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama Sara said,
Sara Ali Khan also spoke about not being bothered by screen time. "As an actor I want to be part of exciting films. At the end of it, I want to make people laugh through my films. If you are laughing at Varun, mine or Paresh sir's (Paresh Rawal) jokes, I am not concerned about that. I am happy that the audience is having a good time watching my film".
The new Coolie No 1 is also directed by David Dhawan. Varun Dhawan is set to recreate Govinda's hugely popular role. The film releases on Amazon Prime Video on 25 December.
(With inputs from Bollywood Hungama)
