'Mirchi Lagi Toh': Varun, Sara Recreate 90s Hit for Coolie No 1

Speaking about recreating tracks for Coolie No 1, the film's director David Dhawan said, "Songs from the original Coolie No 1 are hugely popular and timeless. According to me, these tracks helped the film. I was always clear that if I ever made this film again, I would use these blockbuster songs. The songs from the original were created by music directors Anand-Milind and written by lyricist Sameer, who are close to me. We have done a lot of work together. Including these songs in the new Coolie No1 was my way to pay back."

Coolie No 1 also features Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffrey, Sahil Vaid and Manoj Joshi. It releases on 25 December on Amazon Prime Video.