'Not a Psycho': Hasan Minhaj Counters Allegations of Faking Islamophobia

In the first part of the video, Minhaj focuses on his prom date story. It shows emails and texts between Minhaj and Bethany, showing Bethany thanking him for protecting her and her family. In the article, however, it says the story in Homecoming King led to her facing online hate. The mail moreover, indirectly acknowledges that her parents turned Minhaj away from being Bethany’s prom date.

The comedian also goes on to insist, in regard to the article, "Someone genuinely curious about truth in stand-up wouldn’t just fact-check my specials. They would fact-check a bunch of specials. They would establish a control group, a baseline, to see how far outside the bounds I was in relation to others. They wouldn’t just cherry-pick a few stories."

Minhaj concludes, “The guy in this article is a proper fucking psycho, but I now hope you feel like the real me is not. “I’m just a guy with IBS and low sperm motility. Again, there is much more important news happening in the world right now that needs your attention. So I appreciate you watching and I hope to see you at the next show.”

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, the publication stated, “Hasan Minhaj confirms in this video that he selectively presents information and embellishes to make a point: exactly what we reported. Our piece, which includes Minhaj’s perspective at length, was carefully reported and fact-checked."