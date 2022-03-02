'No Evidence of Aryan Khan Being a Part of Drugs Conspiracy': NCB's SIT Probe

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has found that there is no evidence that Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was part of a drugs conspiracy or an international drugs trafficking syndicate, as per a report by Hindustan Times. The report adds that the SIT team has also found several irregularities in the raid on the luxury cruise, during which Aryan was arrested.

Officials have also shared some of the key findings of SIT that are contrary to the allegations of the Mumbai's NCB unit. Some of them are: