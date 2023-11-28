'No Denying It': Meghna Gulzar On Deepika's JNU Visit Impacting Chhapaak BO

In an interview with Indian Express, Meghna Gulzar shared, ”I am sure that the answer is pretty obvious. Yes, of course, it made a dent in the film. Because the conversation went from acid violence, which I intended the film to amplify, to somewhere else. So, of course, it impacted the film. There is no denying that.”

The actor showed her solidarity with the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University in January 2020. The protest was in response to the 2020 JNU attack and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act which sparked a social media uproar.

Consequently, hashtags #BoycottChhapaak and #BlockDeepika trended on Twitter.