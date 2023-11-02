Newlyweds Varun Tej & Lavanya Tripathi Drop First Pics From Their Italy Wedding

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Newlyweds Varun Tej & Lavanya Tripathi Drop First Pics From Their Italy Wedding

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged in June 2023.
Published:

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi tie the knot.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi finally tied the knot on Wednesday, 1 November. The couple got married in the presence of their friends and family in Italy.

Taking to social media on 2 November, Varun and Lavanya dropped the first pictures from their grand wedding for their fans.

Varun captioned the post on Instagram, "My Lav! (heart emoji)." While the bride wore a stunning red lehenga for the big day, the groom complemented her look in a golden-beige sherwani.

Have a look at their first pictures from the wedding:

After a few years of dating, Varun and Lavanya got engaged in June of this year. The couple reportedly met each other for the first time during the shoot of their film, Mister.

They were also seen together on-screen in Antariksh 9000 kmph.

