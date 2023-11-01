Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Pics: Varun Tej & Lavanya Tripathi Look Radiant During Haldi Ceremony

In Pics: Varun Tej & Lavanya Tripathi Look Radiant During Haldi Ceremony

Varun Tej & Lavanya Tripathi will tie the knot on 1 November.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

Varun Tej & Lavanya Tripathi Look Radiant During Haldi Ceremony

|

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Varun Tej &amp; Lavanya Tripathi Look Radiant During Haldi Ceremony</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have kicked off their wedding festivities with a cocktail party and now the duo look radiant during their haldi ceremony. The couple are all set to tie the knot in Tuscany, Italy on November 1.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi look radiant in yellow. 

Many celebrities are attending the wedding. 

Their wedding is taking place in Italy.

Also ReadIn Photos: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun Attend Varun Tej, Lavanya's Cocktail Party

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT