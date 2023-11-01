In Pics: Varun Tej & Lavanya Tripathi Look Radiant During Haldi Ceremony

Varun Tej & Lavanya Tripathi Look Radiant During Haldi Ceremony
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Actor Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have kicked off their wedding festivities with a cocktail party and now the duo look radiant during their haldi ceremony. The couple are all set to tie the knot in Tuscany, Italy on November 1.
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi look radiant in yellow.
Many celebrities are attending the wedding.
Their wedding is taking place in Italy.
