In Photos: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun Attend Varun Tej, Lavanya's Cocktail Party

Varun Tej will marry Lavanya Tripathi on 1 November.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

|

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's pre-wedding festivities kicked off on 30 October with a cocktail party. Ram Charan and Allu Arjun, along with their respective spouses, decked up in suits for the event and had great fun with the extended family and friends.

Ram Charan looks dapper in his suit. 

Allu Arjun at the party. 

They looked happy at the event. 

