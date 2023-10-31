ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

In Photos: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun Attend Varun Tej, Lavanya's Cocktail Party

Varun Tej will marry Lavanya Tripathi on 1 November.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's pre-wedding festivities kicked off on 30 October with a cocktail party. Ram Charan and Allu Arjun, along with their respective spouses, decked up in suits for the event and had great fun with the extended family and friends.

