'New Queen of My Heart': Singer Atif Aslam & Wife Sarah Welcome Their 3rd Child

Atif Aslam and his wife Sarah welcome their third child.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Singer Atif Aslam and his wife Sarah Bharwana welcomed their third child, a daughter, on Thursday, 23 March. The couple have named their baby girl Halima. The singer announced the news on social media by sharing an adorable photo of his newborn daughter.
Atif captioned his post, "Finally the wait is over. The new queen of my heart has arrived. Both baby and Sarah are fine Alhamdulilah. Please do remember us in your prayers Ramadan Mubarak from Halima Atif Aslam 23/03/2023 #ramadan."
Take a look at the post here:
Atif and Sarah are also parents to two sons named Aryaan Aslam and Abdul Ahad. The couple was blessed with their second child in 2019.
Sarah is Atif's longtime girlfriend, and the two tied the knot in a simple wedding ceremony in Lahore in March 2013.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)