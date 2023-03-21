ADVERTISEMENT

Man Sings Atif Aslam’s ‘Bakhuda Tum Hi Ho’ in Delhi Metro, Impresses the Crowd

The mesmerising song performance has over 8 million views and over a million likes on instagram.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
Man Sings Atif Aslam’s ‘Bakhuda Tum Hi Ho’ in Delhi Metro, Impresses the Crowd
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

A musical cover of Atif Aslam and Alka Yagnik's song 'Bakhuda tumhi ho' from the movie Kismat Konnection has caught netizens' attention. Shot in the Delhi metro, the clip features a singer and a guitarist whose mesmerising performance is going viral on the internet.

While the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has banned people from filming videos inside the premise, the video shot in January has reached over 8 million views and garnered over a million likes on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video was posted on Instagram by the singer with a caption, "This video make your day!" In the clip, the metro passengers could be seen enjoying the impromptu performance and recording it on their phones.

After the post went viral, netizens can't get enough of this cover and have left some encouraging comments for both the performers. One user wrote, "Respect for both Artists guitarist and singer"

Another user wrote, "Goosebumps performance"

Check more reactions here:

Also Read

Total Banger: Deepika Padukone Reacts To Canadian DJ Rapping To Her Oscar Speech

Total Banger: Deepika Padukone Reacts To Canadian DJ Rapping To Her Oscar Speech

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  Viral   Delhi metro   Atif Aslam 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×