On Wednesday, music label and production house T-Series removed a song by Pakistani singer Atif Aslam from their YouTube channel after objections from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). Last Saturday, T-Series had released Atif's version of 'Kinna Sona' from the Siddharth Malhotra-starrer Marjaavan on their YouTube channel.The decision did not go well with MNS Chitrapat Sena president Ameya Khopkar who warned the production house of "major action" if it does not remove the video.T-Series apologised for their mistake in a letter to MNS chief Raj Thackeray. The music company's statement read, "The said song, sung by Atif Aslam, was put out on the YouTube channel of T-Series by one of our employees. He was unaware of his actions, which led to the mistake. We deeply regret this and apologise for the same. We assure you that the song won't release on our platform and we won't promote it either. We are taking down the song and reassure you that we won't be assisting any Pakistani singers".After the Pulwama attack last year, MNS had asked music companies to refrain from working with Pakistani artistes. In 2016, Pakistani actors were banned after the Uri attack. Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil faced a lot of difficulty for featuring Fawad Khan.(With inputs from PTI)