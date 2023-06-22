'Lust Stories 2' Actor Kajol Talks About The Right to Privacy of Star Kids

Kajol and Kumud Mishra also spoke about what made them say yes to the script. Kajol said, "The first question I asked Amit was, 'Why me?' He insisted that I read the script and see if I can see myself in it. When I first heard the script I thought I don't see myself in it at all. But it was such an interesting script that I said yes eventually."

Kumud added, "The word 'lust' is often associated with a negative or judgemental connotation. When someone asks you if you are part of a film or show like this, it almost feels like they are judging your character. Even we sometimes question, 'Am I like this?' But Amit has written this story beautifully."

Watch the video for more.

Editor: Arnab Chakravorty.