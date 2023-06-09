Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Facing the Toughest Trials of My Life': Kajol Announces Break From Social Media

'Facing the Toughest Trials of My Life': Kajol Announces Break From Social Media

Kajol has deleted all the existing posts from her Instagram profile.
Kajol announces break from social media.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Kajol announced that she is taking a break from social media on Friday, 9 June. The actor took to Instagram and Twitter to inform her fans without sharing any details.

The Tribhanga star has deleted all the existing posts from her official Instagram profile, while her Twitter account still features the previous tweets and posts.

In her post, Kajol wrote, "Facing one of the toughest trials of my life." She captioned it, "Taking a break from social media."

Have a look at it here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol was last seen in actor-filmmaker Revathi's Salaam Venky. The film had a cameo appearance from Aamir Khan, and it was released in theatres in 2022.

The actor will next be seen in Netflix's anthology film, Lust Stories 2.

