Netflix's Britney VS Spears Trailer: Inside Britney Spears' Conservatorship

Despite the fact that Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, her testimony from 23 June was her first time speaking publicly about it. The new teaser also features snippets from her testimony, including, “I just want my life back… It’s been 13 years, and it’s enough.”

The documentary is directed by Erin Lee Carr, and is scheduled to release on 28 September, a day before a key hearing in the conservatorship case. Britney Spears through her lawyer Matthew Rosengart, filed to "expeditiously" end the conservatorship, and the filing will be heard on 29 September.

“Britney had the fear that her family would barge in and take everything,” the voiceover says. During her testimony, Britney Spears had called the conservatorship “abusive” and had recounted the trauma of being in the arrangement where her self and estate were controlled by conservators; the latter being managed by her father Jamie Spears.

“I’ve worked my whole life, I don’t owe this people anything,” Britney says in an audio clip. The trailer also shows glimpses into a #FreeBritney protest. The #FreeBritney movement was started by the pop star’s fans who were wary about Britney’s treatment under the conservatorship. Fans had also once gathered outside a courthouse in July during a hearing to voice their support.

The New York Times had earlier released a documentary about the star, titled Framing Britney Spears.