Lewinsky to Spears: Need to Relook Coverage of Women In Scandals

Did that stop Allen from harassing his family? Far from it. Days after the ruling, Allen gave a press conference wherein he dismissed all the allegations as ‘vindications’ by a scorned woman. “In the end, the one thing I have been guilty of is falling in love with Mia Farrow’s adult daughter," Allen told the reporters assembled at a New York hotel.

The series plays taped conversations between Allen and Farrow, wherein the former urges her to address a joint press conference where they would ‘refute rumours’. Mia declined.

Immediately after Allen’s statement, the media latched on to his relationship with Soon Yi, turning a deaf ear to the grave issue at hand. Allen was celebrated for ‘confessing’ his love. Interviews with Time and People followed. One instance that shakes the ethics of the media is when, in a taped call, Woody accuses Mia of talking to the Newsweek. Mia counters him by saying she heard he is talking to the publication, at which Allen scoffs. The next day, we see ‘Woody’s Story’ screaming from the cover of Newsweek.

"It doesn’t matter what’s true, what matters is what is believed"- Mia says Allen told her this when her world turned upside down. Isn’t that what we did for years? Allen was an active participant in the narrative, and, through his trademark style, fed the press what was palatable to them. He used the trauma of a child to make the world laugh at her and her mother.

Allen devised a carefully-orchestrated campaign, using the media as a catalyst to reinforce the respect he made everyone believe he deserved. Accused of a heinous crime, Allen saunters into the 60 Minutes show and offers an outrageous excuse that had he chosen to be a podophile, he would have done that years back.