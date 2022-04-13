Neetu Singh Shares Throwback Pic With Rishi Ahead of Ranbir And Alia's Wedding

Throwback photo of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's engagement.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
In light of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding, Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to share a throwback picture. The photo features a young Rishi Kapoor and Neetu. The picture happens to be from her engagement day 43 years ago, as she fondly recalls memories from her big day. It’s a black and white photo that shows her and late Rishi Kapoor during the ring ceremony. The day also coincided with Baisakhi day, which is a festival that welcomes the new harvest season. She captioned the post: “Fond memories of baisakhi day as we got engaged 43 years back on 13th April 1979.”
Her post comes ahead of Ranbir and Alia’s wedding, which will reportedly take place on 14 April. Although Neetu has chosen to stay mum regarding the details - expertly dodging all questions regarding it - Ranbir and Alia's close friend Ayan Mukerji took to Instagram on 13 April to wish the couple. On the work front, Neetu Kapoor is one of the judges for Dance Deewane Juniors which will be telecasted from 23rd April onwards on Colours TV. The show would be co judged by Nora Fatehi and Marzi Pestonji and hosted by Karan Kundra.
