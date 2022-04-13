Neetu Singh Shares Throwback Pic With Rishi Ahead of Ranbir And Alia's Wedding

Her post comes ahead of Ranbir and Alia’s wedding, which will reportedly take place on 14 April. Although Neetu has chosen to stay mum regarding the details - expertly dodging all questions regarding it - Ranbir and Alia's close friend Ayan Mukerji took to Instagram on 13 April to wish the couple. On the work front, Neetu Kapoor is one of the judges for Dance Deewane Juniors which will be telecasted from 23rd April onwards on Colours TV. The show would be co judged by Nora Fatehi and Marzi Pestonji and hosted by Karan Kundra.