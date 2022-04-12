Rishi Kapoor Was Planning Ranbir-Alia Wedding in Dec 2020, Says Subhash Ghai

‘I’m Married to Ranbir in My Head’: Alia Bhatt

In an interview with Rajeev Masand in 2020, Ranbir had said, "It (wedding with Alia) would’ve been sealed had the pandemic not hit our lives. I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick-mark that goal very soon in my life."

When asked about Ranbir’s statement later, Alia told NDTV, “He is right but, in my head, I am married to Ranbir, in fact, I am married to Ranbir in my head for a long time. Everything happens for a reason. Whenever we do get married, it will work out beautifully.”

Alia and Ranbir reportedly started dating in 2017 when they were working together on Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film is slated for release on 9 September.