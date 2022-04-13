Ayan Confirms Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt’s Wedding With a ‘Brahmastra’ Touch
Ayan Mukerji shared a snippet from the 'Brahmastra' track 'Kesariya' as a gift to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.
Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji shared a snippet of the song ‘Kesariya’ from his upcoming film Brahmastra as a gift to the lead couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Ayan captioned the post, “For Ranbir and For Alia! And… For this Sacred Journey they are going to embark on soon!”
“Ranbir and Alia… my closest and dearest people in this world… my happy place, and my safe place… who have added everything to my life… and given themselves completely and selflessly to our movie…!” Ayan wrote.
He added, “We just had to share a piece of their union, from our movie, from our song Kesariya, to Celebrate them… as a Gift to them, and to Everyone!! Wishing that the best of Energies and all the Blessings, all the Joy and all the Purity, surround them as they enter an amazing new chapter of life, together forever.”
Ranbir and Alia will reportedly get married this week. While Ayan all but confirmed that the wedding is happening, the details about the wedding date and ceremonies are still under wraps.
Brahmastra marks the first time Ranbir and Alia have worked together and the film is scheduled to release on 9 September.
