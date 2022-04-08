Neetu Singh Reacts to Reports of Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's Wedding

Speculations are abuzz that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are tying the knot on 17 April. However, neither the Kapoors nor the Bhatts have officially spoken about the grand event yet.

Now, Neetu Singh has told India Today, "Main to do saal se shaadi ki khabar sun rahi hoon..kya pata main yahan show host kar rahi hoon aur wo peeche shaadi kar lein...waise itni saari dates aa gaye hain hai k Main bhi confused hoon...media se roz naye dates pata chal rahe hain.. agar shaadi hogi pata chal jaayegi. (I have been hearing about the news of their wedding for two years now. It can happen that while I host the show, Ranbir and Alia get married. So many dates are being considered that now I am confused too. I am getting to know new dates from the media every day. If there is a wedding, everyone will get to know).