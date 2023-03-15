'Love & More Love': Neetu Kapoor Wishes 'Bahurani' Alia Bhatt On Her Birthday

Moreover, Alia and Ranbir tied the knot on 14 April 2022. The Bollywood couple also welcomed their daughter Raha a few months after. The duo also starred in a movie together called Brahmastra.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. While she also has Netflix's Heart of Stone in the pipeline, the film stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in leading roles.