Neetu Kapoor Tests Negative for COVID-19; Riddhima Shares Update

Neetu's co-stars Varun Dhawan and Maniesh Paul, along with the film's director Raj Mehta have also been diagnosed with COVID-19. According to reports, Varun and Raj Mehta quarantined themselves in Chandigarh, where they were on location filming, but Neetu Kapoor was flown back to Mumbai to recuperate.

Anil Kapoor, who is also part of Jug Jugg Jeeyo, tested negative for the virus and confirmed the news on his social media.