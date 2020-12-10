'Tested Positive for COVID-19', Confirms Neetu Kapoor

Neetu contracted the virus while shooting for her upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Her co-stars Varun Dhawan and Maniesh Paul, along with the film's director Raj Mehta have also been diagnosed with COVID-19. Varun recently confirmed the news in an Instagram post saying he "could have been more careful". He appealed to fans to take "extra precautions". "All precautions were taken by the production but still nothing is certain in life especially not COVID-19. So please be extra careful I believe I could have been more careful," he wrote.

According to reports, Varun and Raj Mehta are quarantining themselves in Chandigarh, where they were on location filming, but Neetu Kapoor has flown back to Mumbai to recuperate.

Anil Kapoor, who is also part of Jug Jugg Jeeyo, has tested negative for the virus and confirmed the news on his social media.