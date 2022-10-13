Neetu Kapoor Wishes Her 'Jaans' Alia Bhatt & Riddhima Kapoor on Karva Chauth

Neetu Kapoor recently took to social media, to wish her daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt and daughter, Riddhima Kapoor on the occasion of Karva Chauth. Alia Bhatt recently tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor in April this year and will be celebrating her first Karva Chauth.

Karva Chauth is a Hindu festival, wherein married women fast for the well-being and long life of their husbands.