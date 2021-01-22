Neetu Kapoor Remembers Rishi Kapoor on 41st Wedding Anniversary

Actor Neetu Kapoor shared a social media post in the memory of her late husband Rishi Kapoor on their 41st wedding anniversary on Friday, 22 January. She posted a video on Instagram comprising a collage of scenes from different films featuring the two of them in their younger days as well as recent years. Towards the end of the video, you can see snapshots from their wedding.

"Justttt. Would have been 41 years today," she captioned the post.