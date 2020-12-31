Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Remember Rishi Kapoor on New Year's Eve

Ahead of the New Year, Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted an emotional note in memory of her late father. "You are missed every day. We wish you were here with us. We love you," she wrote alongside two pictures. One photo is of him posing with her mother Neetu Kapoor and the other a family photo with Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, her brother Ranbir Kapoor and her daughter.
Riddhima is ringing in the new year in Rajasthan with Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. They have been joined by Ranbir's partner Alia Bhatt, her sister Shaheen Bhatt and Soni Razdan, and have been posting snapshots from their trip on Instagram.
The news of the trip has prompted rumours that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor might finally get engaged. However, Ranbir's uncle Randhir Kapoor has dismissed these reports telling Indian Express that they have just gone on vacation.
Before leaving for the trip, Neetu Kapoor had also posted a series of family photos in memory of Rishi Kapoor.
She mentioned that shooting for her upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo was "cathartic" and gave her something to look forward to. "2020 was quite a roller coaster!!! When YOU left I felt like a deer caught in the headlights not knowing where to go... (sic) #jjj was cathartic at that time as it gave me something to look forward to !!! Then COVID happened. I could have never gone thru so much without my cuties (sic). Thank you both for holding on," she wrote.
Rishi Kapoor passed away on 30 April after a long battle with cancer.
Published: undefined