Neetu Kapoor & Other Family Members React To The Birth Of Ranbir-Alia's Daughter

Bollywood duo Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are officially parents to a baby girl. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor took to social media to announce the birth of their daughter, calling her a "magical girl." Taking to Instagram, she posted a sketch of a family of lions with the caption, "And in the best news of our lives: - Our baby is here and what a magical girl she is." Calling her and Ranbir "blessed and obsessed parents", the Brahmastra star added, "We are officially bursting with love."