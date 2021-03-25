Ranbir & Riddhima Participate in 11th Month Prayer Meet for Rishi

Riddhima and Ranbir at the prayer meet
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
To mark 11 months of the actor's passing, Late Rishi Kapoor's family gathered for a prayer meet. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a photo on Instagram with brother Ranbir Kapoor. In the picture, the siblings can be seen taking part in the 11th month prayer meet conducted for Late Rishi Kapoor. She captioned the post, "Always watching over us ! We miss you." A cardboard cutout of Rishi Kapoor was visible in the background.
Earlier today, Riddhima had shared a picture with the family captioned, "Your love will light our way- Your memory will forever be with us! Always in our hearts."
Rishi's wife Neetu Kapoor had posted a video of the couple from their last trip to NYC wherein Rishi Kapoor hums a song as they're walking, "Since today is Rishiji’s 11 month prayer meet felt like sharing some moments from our last trip to NYC."
Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2018 and went to New York to get treated for the same. After spending almost a year in NY, he'd returned to India. He was rushed to the hospital due to breathing difficulties on 29 April 2020 and passed away the next day.
