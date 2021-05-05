Neetu Kapoor Posts Throwback Video as Child Artist in Do Kaliyaan

She marked her debut with T Prakash Rao directorial Suraj. Do Kaliyaan was one of her earliest films and she starred in a double role. Directed by R. Krishnan and S. Panju, the film was a remake of the Tamil film Kuzhandaiyum Deivamum.

Her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni commented under her post, "Cutest !!!!!!" and Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane wrote, "so cute Neetu aunty!! Samara gives the same expressions now! haha."

Neetu Singh regularly posts updates about her life on Instagram. On Rishi Kapoor's first death anniversary, she shared a picture with him with a heartfelt tribute. "All of last year has been of grief and sadness around the world for us maybe more as we lost him .. Not a day has gone by when we have not discussed or reminisced him as he was an extension of our existence .. sometimes his wise advice:: his wise cracks : his anecdotes !! We have celebrated him all year with a smile on the lips as he will stay in our hearts forever we have accepted life will never be the same without him !!! But life will go on," she wrote.