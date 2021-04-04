NCB Seizes Drugs From Actor Gaurav Dixit's Flat: Report

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided the flat of actor Gaurav Dixit on Friday night in Mumbai's Lokhandwala after they received a tip off from recently-arrested Ajaz Khan and other peddlers, as per a report by mid-day.

The agency reportedly told the publication that it had found alprazolam tablets from his residence during searches in the city's Andheri and Lokhandwala areas.

Gaurav, who has appeared in some films and TV shows, is on the run, the officials added.

Ajaz Khan, while talking to reporters, had insisted he was innocent. When asked repeatedly about the drugs found at his house, he said, "Nothing. Ask them where they got it... what they got was four sleeping pills. My wife had miscarried and was in depression. She was taking those pills." Ajaz was arrested on Wednesday by the NCB after he was detained for questioning over restricted drugs reportedly found at his place.