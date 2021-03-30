Actor Ajaz Khan Detained by NCB at Mumbai Airport

Actor Ajaz Khan has been detained at the Mumbai airport by the Narcotics Control Bureau, as per a report by ANI. The NCB has also been quoted by ANI as saying that raids are underway at two other locations in Mumbai.

Following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput last year, the NCB had started investigating alleged use of drugs by the film and television industries.

Ajaz had participated in the reality show Bigg Boss season 7 as a wild card entry. He also entered the show in season 8.