‘In Thailand With My Thaaram': Vignesh Shares Honeymoon Photos With Nayanthara

Vignesh and Nayanthara share a romantic honeymoon in Thailand.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
South-cine actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan got married on 9 June in Chennai, and are now celebrating their honeymoon in Thailand together. Vignesh recently took to his Instagram and shared some romantic photos from his honeymoon with Nayanthara, and wrote, "In Thailand with my Thaaram."
The couple can be seen sharing a romantic moment in the sun-kissed pictures, and Nayanthara looks stunning in her yellow dress. Several fans and celebrities reacted to the post and commented with heart-eyes emojis on it. Actor Kajal Aggarwal also dropped a smiley-face emoticon on the post.
Vignesh also shared an unseen family photo from his wedding day on Instagram. Thanking his wedding organizers, he wrote, "@shaadisquad Thank you sooo much for the all the dreamy, memorable, surreal moments u guys put together for our wedding! Tina, Anisha & team! U guys were super sweet to us all the time! The last minute changes, the final minute twists and turns. U guys made sure everything is perfect for us for the most special day of our lives! Thank you soo much and don’t forget to call me for all your abroad weddings!! Godbless you guys."
The newlyweds had recently landed in a controversy after their pics went viral 'wearing footwear' inside the premises of a temple in Tirupati. The couple later apologized to the temple authorities and the locals for hurting their religious sentiments.
On the work front, Nayanthara is expected to be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee's forthcoming film Jawaan. This will mark SRK's first collaboration with Nayanthara on the big screens.
