'Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale' Takes Us On Nayanthara's Journey to Stardom

The teaser begins with Shivan talking about his actor-wife Nayanthara. In the following sequences, Nayanthara opens up about her journey as an actor. Talking about her earned moniker she says, "I don't understand the tags. I don't understand the titles."

The video also shows a montage of some beautiful behind-the-scenes footage from her grand wedding and her honeymoon with the filmmaker. Talking about her early days, she further shares in the teaser, "When it all started, I had no idea about how it would be. I was not a filmy kid. I am just a normal girl who wants to give her 100 percent in whatever she does. Passion, a lot of passion (is there)."