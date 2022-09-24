'Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale' Takes Us On Nayanthara's Journey to Stardom

Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale to soon premiere on Netflix.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Netflix unveiled the teaser of Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale, a documentary based on the professional journey of superstar Nayanthara and her wedding to filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, on Saturday, 24 September. Nayanthara has bagged the title of 'Lady Superstar' for her extensive filmography across Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu industries.
Nayanthara tied the knot with Shivan in June, earlier this year. Netflix even shared some behind-the-scenes footage from the couple's royal wedding during its global fan fest TUDUM.
The teaser begins with Shivan talking about his actor-wife Nayanthara. In the following sequences, Nayanthara opens up about her journey as an actor. Talking about her earned moniker she says, "I don't understand the tags. I don't understand the titles."
The video also shows a montage of some beautiful behind-the-scenes footage from her grand wedding and her honeymoon with the filmmaker. Talking about her early days, she further shares in the teaser, "When it all started, I had no idea about how it would be. I was not a filmy kid. I am just a normal girl who wants to give her 100 percent in whatever she does. Passion, a lot of passion (is there)."
Sharing the teaser of the documentary with his followers on social media, Shivan wrote, "The superstar you know, the person you don't. The story behind the love that changed everything for me! My thangam, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale is coming soon on @netflix_in #Tudum."
The makers of the documentary, said in a statement that Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale is more than just about the couple's wedding. "The intention behind making Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale was to take audiences on a journey through how these two souls found each other, how they love and support each other and how they gear up for the next step in their lives."
"It is so much more than a story of a wedding - it is a special story of two beautiful individuals building a life together and we can't wait for fans to take a sneak peak into this story," the makers added to their statement.
On the work front, Nayanthara will soon be making her Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan, in filmmaker Atlee's Jawaan.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)