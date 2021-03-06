Nawazuddin's Wife Aaliya Says She Doesn't Want Divorce: Report

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya has said that she does not want a divorce from the actor, as per a report by ABP News. Last year, Aaliya had filed an FIR against Nawazuddin and his family after sending him a legal notice asking for divorce.
Speaking to ABP News, Aaliya has said that her husband has been taking care of the family since she has tested positive for COVID-19. Seeing this side of Nawazuddin Aaliya wants to make a fresh start, she said.
Aaliya was quoted as saying: “For the last 10 days, I have been battling the COVID-19 and living in isolation in Mumbai. Nawaz, who is currently shooting in Lucknow, is taking care of our children Yaani and Shora Siddiqui.”
"Despite being busy Nawaz is taking very good care of our children. He even calls me often to enquire after my health and other requirements. I am surprised and touched seeing this side of Nawaz. Earlier, he would never pay attention to the family", Aaliya told the publication adding, "Both Nawaz and me will try and solve the problems between us. We have spoken about this and going forward will solve the misconceptions".
As per the FIR filed by Aaliya under various sections of IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Nawazuddin's brother Minhazuddin had been accused of molesting Nawaz and Aaliya's daughter, then 9 years old, at their house in Uttar Pradesh.
Aaliya had also stated last year that there was no going back on her decision to separate from the actor. "I haven't yet thought anything about the future. However, I hope to get full custody of my children as I'm the one who has brought them up."
