Nawazuddin Siddiqui Allegedly Stopped From Meeting Mother At His House: Report

For the unversed, the actor has been embroiled in a number of legal cases with his estranged wife. His wife alleged that the actor 'disowned’ their second child and that the actor’s mother harassed her by not giving her access to the actor’s Mumbai home. Aaliya also shared another video in which she claimed that she has now filed a rape complaint against the actor.

Earlier while speaking to Instant Bollywood, Nawazuddin said, "I would not like to comment on this, frankly. But yes, in the midst of all that has happened, the schooling of my children has been affected by it. My children study in Dubai, and they have been here (India) for the past month. My only appeal is that my children should be able to return to school. That's it. I would not like to say anything else."

Aaliya is Nawazuddin's second wife. They tied the knot over a decade ago and are parents to a daughter, Shora Siddiqui, and a son, Yaani Siddiqui.