Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reacts to Wife's Claims of Being Stranded on Road

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has reacted to his wife Aaliya Siddiqui's recent claims that she and their children were stranded on the road as the actor didn't let them enter their house in Mumbai. Aaliya claimed she only has Rs 81 to her name and nowhere to go.

Now, a statement issued by Nawazuddin's team and carried by The Indian Express reads, "Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ex-wife Aaliya Siddiqui has said that she was not allowed to enter the house but the truth is Nawazuddin has already named the property on his Ammi, Mehrunisa Siddiqui, so Nawaz is devoid of any decision-making power on anyone’s entrance in the property. The caretaker of Mehrunisa Siddiqui states that only her grand kids are allowed in the property and no one else as the property belongs to her now.”