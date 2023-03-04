Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reacts to Wife's Claims of Being Stranded on Road

Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently reacted to the allegations made by his wife, Aaliya.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Nawazuddin Siddiqui has reacted to his wife Aaliya Siddiqui's recent claims that she and their children were stranded on the road as the actor didn't let them enter their house in Mumbai. Aaliya claimed she only has Rs 81 to her name and nowhere to go.
Now, a statement issued by Nawazuddin's team and carried by The Indian Express reads, "Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ex-wife Aaliya Siddiqui has said that she was not allowed to enter the house but the truth is Nawazuddin has already named the property on his Ammi, Mehrunisa Siddiqui, so Nawaz is devoid of any decision-making power on anyone’s entrance in the property. The caretaker of Mehrunisa Siddiqui states that only her grand kids are allowed in the property and no one else as the property belongs to her now.”
It further read, “Other than this, in a recent viral video in which Aaliya was seen claiming that she do not have any other place to stay or go is technically wrong. To clarify the fact, Nawaz has already bought a lavish flat for Aaliya in Mumbai in 2016 which she has given for rent at her own will. Also, as we clearly see in this video it is visible that no one is removed from the property as claimed by Aaliya and it is also very evident that the kids were never stopped to enter the property.”
In a video uploaded on Instagram, Aaliya showed Nawaz's daughter crying and their son latching on to his mom.
