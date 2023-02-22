Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reacts to His Wife's Allegations & House Help's Viral Video

Nawazuddin Siddiqui reacts to his wife's allegations.
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been the centre of controversy lately. Recently, Siddiqui's wife, Aaliya, levelled several accusations against him, and his domestic help claimed that he abandoned her in Dubai in a viral video. Although the actor has always kept his personal life out of the limelight, he recently reacted to the allegations made against him.
Speaking to Instant Bollywood, Siddiqui said, "Main inn sab cheezon ke baare mein kuch kehna nahi chahta hoon, frankly. But haa, itna zaroor hain ki iss beech mein mere baccho ki jo schooling hain, wo affect hui hain. Mere bacche Dubai mein padhte hain aur wo yaha pe ek maheene se hain. Meri bas yahin appeal hain ki mere bacche school jaye. That’s it. Aur main kuch kehna nahi chahta.”
(I would not like to comment on this, frankly. But yes, in the midst of all that has happened, the schooling of my children has been affected by it. My children study in Dubai, and they have been here (India) for the past month. My only appeal is that my children should be able to return to school. That's it. I would not like to say anything else.)
Talking about the allegations, Aaliya's advocate, Rizwaan, shared a video on social media where the actor's alleged domestic help is seen sobbing and pleading for help. The lawyer claimed that she had been hired ‘wrongfully' and that her salary had been withheld for two months under the pretext of visa fees.
Earlier this month, Siddiqui's wife also said that she plans to file for divorce and wants to take custody of her kids. She also claimed that the actor had repeatedly harassed her and even disowned their second child.
On the work front, Nawazuddin was last seen in Heropanti 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. The actor will be next seen in Haddi. Directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma, Nawazuddin will play the role of a transwoman in the film.
Besides, he will also be seen in Kangana Ranaut's Tiku Weds Sheru, Bole Chudiyan, Jogira Sa Ra Ra Ra, and Afwah.
