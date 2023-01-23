Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Mother Files FIR Against His Wife Over Property Dispute

According to ANI, Zainab has been charged under sections 452, 323, 504, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The Versova Police have also called the actor's wife for questioning in the matter.

As per reports, Zainab is Nawazuddin's second wife. Zainab alias Anjana Kishor Pandey and Nawazuddin tied the knot over a decade ago. They are parents to a daughter, Shora Siddiqui, and a son, Yaani Siddiqui.