Durga Puja 2022: Navya Naveli Nanda Plays Dhaak at a Pandal; Watch Video

In the video, Navya can be seen playing the dhaak, which is an integral part of Durga puja celebrations. Her mother, author Shweta Bachchan-Nanda commented, “Shubo Bijoya Navya. Dancing and frying rather well, I am sure you made Deedu so so happy.”

Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “Mess,” in the comments. Shweta responded to his comment, "You do and send me the reel."

Navya founded Project Naveli, is the co-founder of Aara Health and also hosts the podcast ‘What The Hell Navya’.