Amitabh Bachchan Shares Navya Naveli Nanda’s ‘Genius’ Twist to His Film Kaalia

In his blog, he’d talked about the song’s popularity and wrote, “The SriLankan song a rage all over .. been on a loop all night.. simple unstoppable.” He then shared the original music video.

Bachchan added, “…and its been so popular that it has been redone in several languages. this in Hindi, with Hindi part words by the Hindi singer who I might add is also pretty good,” and shared the Hindi rendition of the song featuring Yohani and Muzistar.

“NAVYA edited this in 5 minutes, took a song from Kaalia, and cut it to the Sri Lankan song Manike Mage Hithe,” he further wrote.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is set to return as the host of the 13th season of the quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati. He also a part of several films including Chehre, Brahmastra, GoodBye, and May Day.