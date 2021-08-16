Amitabh Bachchan Shares Navya Naveli Nanda’s ‘Genius’ Twist to His Film Kaalia

Navya Naveli Nanda edited her grandfather Amitabh Bachchan's song 'Jahan Teri Yeh Nazar Hai'.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Amitabh Bachchan was all praises about the Sri Lankan song ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ in his blog. The song sung by Yohani and Satheeshan also has covers several languages including Malayalam and Tamil.
Bachchan also shared a video on social media edited by his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. Navya edited an excerpt from the song ‘Jahan Teri Yeh Nazar Hai’ featuring Amitabh Bachchan from his movie Kaalia.
Kaalia released in 1981 and also stars Parveen Babi, Pran, Amjad Parekh, Kader Khan, and Jagdeep. Bachchan shared the video on social media and wrote, “But truly an ode to that incredible Sri Lankan song ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ and edited here to my Kalia song by the genius NAVYA NAVELI..BUT honestly Manike.. playing in loop whole night .. impossible to stop listening.. SUUUPPEEERRRBBB.”
In his blog, he’d talked about the song’s popularity and wrote, “The SriLankan song a rage all over .. been on a loop all night.. simple unstoppable.” He then shared the original music video.
Bachchan added, “…and its been so popular that it has been redone in several languages. this in Hindi, with Hindi part words by the Hindi singer who I might add is also pretty good,” and shared the Hindi rendition of the song featuring Yohani and Muzistar.
“NAVYA edited this in 5 minutes, took a song from Kaalia, and cut it to the Sri Lankan song Manike Mage Hithe,” he further wrote.
On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is set to return as the host of the 13th season of the quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati. He also a part of several films including Chehre, Brahmastra, GoodBye, and May Day.
